Gurugram: Man strangled with electric wire, body dumped in drain

Gurugram, Aug 18 A man was strangled to death with an electric wire by unidentified persons who dumped his body in a drain in the Manesar area, the police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light late on Saturday evening after some people pruning trees in the green belt near the drain spotted a blue drum with a foul smell emanating from it. They informed the security inspector of a nearby office about the matter who alerted the IMT Manesar police station.

A police team along with forensic officials reached the spot and pulled out the drum and found the body tied with a saree.

"The victim's throat was strangled with an electric wire. Nothing was found in his clothes that could help in his identification. The body has been kept at the mortuary," said Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar.

CCTV footage of nearby cameras are being scanned.

"The body has not been identified yet. A case has been registered under sections of murder at the IMT Manesar police station," he said.

The police said prime facie it seems the murder was committed with an electric wire after which the body was dumped into a drum which the killer/s threw into the drain, adding that the actual cause of death would be known only after receiving the autopsy report..

"We are trying to establish the identity of the deceased," the spokesperson said.

Three days back on August 15, the body of a 22-year-old girl from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, who came to Gurugram looking for a job, was found in the Bhondsi area.

The deceased's body was found in a vacant land near the Ghamroj toll plaza under the Bhondsi police station area. The police said the victim was identified after her family members arrived in Gurugram from Firozabad.

