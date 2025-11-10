Gurugram: Massive Fire Breaks Out on Top Floor of Tower A at India Bull Centrum Park on Dwarka Expressway (VIDEO)

Gurugram Fire News: A large fire broke out on the top floor of Tower A at India Bull Centrum Park in Sector-103 on Dwarka Expressway on Monday, November 10, 2025.

VIDEO | Gurugram: Fire erupts on the top floor of Tower A at India Bull Centrum Park, Sector-103 on Dwarka Expressway; fire brigade on site, no casualties reported.



A video circulating on social media shows thick black smoke rising from the top floor, with flames visible across the building.

According to the media reports, the blaze has been brought under control, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

