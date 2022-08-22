Gurugram: MBBS student dies after car collides with stationary truck

Gurugram, Aug 22 A final year MBBS student was killed while his classmate sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling collided with a stationary truck on Budhera Road on Sunday midnight, the police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sunny a resident of district Sonipat in Haryana.

According to the complaint filed by the injured student, Ankit, who also hails from Sonipat, the truck did not have any reflectors while its parking lights were off. He was driving the car and could not notice the truck.

Both, student at Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University in Budhera, were returning to their college from Sector-83, when they met the accident.

"I immediately took Sunny to SGT hospital where doctors declared him dead," the complainant told the police.

"With the help of the vehicle registration number provided by the complainant, we are searching for the truck driver who managed to flee from the spot. He will be arrested soon," Assistant Sub-Inspector, Mandeep Kumar, the investigating officer of the case told .

The body of the victim was handed over to the family after autopsy, he said.

An FIR under sections 283 (obstruction in a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the errant driver of the truck at Sector-10A police station.

