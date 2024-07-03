Gurugram: MCG imposes Rs 2.5 lakh fine on 493 people for littering

Gurugram, July 3 The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated strict action in the special cleanliness campaign being carried out under the Solid Waste Environmental Requirements Programme (SWEP).

As part of this drive, while several teams deployed by the municipality are engaged in improving the cleanliness system of Gurugram, action has also been intensified against those who spread garbage in public places.

During the cleanliness campaign, challans have been issued to 493 people who spread garbage in public places.

The MCG teams have collected a total amount of Rs 2.49 lakh as fines from such persons. Also, the offenders have been instructed not to dirty the city by spreading garbage, otherwise, legal action will also be taken against them.

During inspection, the team of Senior Sanitation Inspector of Zone-1 of the civic body, Gurugram imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on ATS Trump Society located in Sector-104 on Tuesday.

Under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, this society falls under the category of bulk waste generator and it is mandatory for it to dispose its waste within the premises itself.

During the inspection, action had been taken to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 on the society for violating the rules.

