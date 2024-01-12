Gurugram: MCG issues notice against shopkeepers for encroachment in Sadar Bazaar

Gurugram Jan 12 (AINS) To make Sadar Bazaar encroachment free, Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) on Friday issued notices to 62 shopkeepers to remove the encroachment.

The shopkeepers have been instructed that due to illegal encroachment on the road in front of the shop or establishment, the market becomes narrow, due to which the citizens face problems.

MCG has also asked the shopkeepers to remove the encroachment on the road in front of their shop. “After this, if the encroachment is found, the shop will be sealed and police action will also be taken as per the rules,” the MCG told shopkeepers.

Naresh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Gurugram said that due to encroachment the roads become narrow and the visitors have to face problems in movement.

“Encroachment is also fatal from a security point of view. During past incidents of market arson, it has been found that encroachment has created a lot of hindrance for the relief and rescue teams to reach the spot,” he said.

He said that MCG has been appealing the shopkeepers of the market not to encroach, keeping in mind the public interest.

