Gurugram: MCG to carry out campaign for removal of illegal advertisements

Gurugram, May 27 Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will soon start a special campaign for the removal of illegal advertisements across the city.

Joint Commissioner, MCG Pradeep Kumar on Monday gave instructions to the officers of the advertisement branch and enforcement branch that they will ensure the removal of illegal advertisements in their respective areas within 7 days.

The officer said that he would personally visit the area after seven days and if any irregularity is found, necessary action will be taken against the concerned officials.

The MCG Commissioner also asked the officers of the advertisement branch to run a special campaign to remove posters, hoardings, and unauthorised signboards, unipol put up at various places in the city.

He said that the agencies that are not applying for advertisement permission should be asked to apply within a week. If the application is not made in between, then along with the removal of the advertisement of the concerned agency, a letter should be written to the companies whose advertisements are engaged.

“A mega campaign will be launched against illegal advertisements. Nobody will be allowed to disobey orders. Illegal display of advertisements will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” Kumar said.

He said that due to illegal advertisement, the civic body suffers loss of revenue. Before displaying the advertisement, it is mandatory to get approval by paying the prescribed fee.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor