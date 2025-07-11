Gurugram murder: Tennis star's killer father sent to police custody for a day

Gurugram, July 11 A Gurugram court on Friday sent the killer father of national-level tennis player Radhika Yadav to a day's police remand for interrogation, even as her mother failed to give a clear answer on the reason behind the shocking incident.

Deepak Yadav, 49, the 25-year-old victim's father, pumped three bullets into his daughter following an argument over her operating a sports academy at their home in Gurugram on Thursday. He was allegedly upset with his daughter running a tennis academy, the police said.

On Friday afternoon, the police produced Yadav in a Gurugram court and sought a two-day remand, but the Judge allowed his questioning for just one day.

Yadav's face was covered with a hood when he was brought to the court under tight security by a team led by Station House Officer of Sector-56 police station Rajender Kumar.

The investigators refused to answer questions from media persons who asked if any love angle was involved in the case.

A Gurugram Police spokesman had earlier said that Radhika was shot dead in her house in Sushant Lok Phase-2 of Gurugram's Sector-57 by her father using his licensed weapon around 10.30 a.m.

One of the bullets struck the tennis player in the neck while two hit her in the back while she was working in the kitchen of the first floor of the building, whose ground floor is occupied by Deepak Yadav's brother, Kuldeep.

Meanwhile, police sources said Radhika's mother, Manju Yadav, has refused to give a statement on the incident.

She has maintained ignorance over the reason behind the killing, claiming that she was resting in her room due to fever when the incident took place, said an investigator who refused to be named.

Deepak Yadav, who fired five shots at her, was upset with his daughter's insistence on running her tennis academy despite his opposition to the venture, the police said.

Just before the shooting, the father-daughter duo had a heated argument on the first floor of the house over the player continuing her tennis academy, the police said, adding that Deepak Yadav himself is financially independent and dependent on rental income for his expenses.

In the middle of the heated argument, Radhika's father pulled out his licensed firearm and fired shots at her, the police said.

Soon after, a bleeding Radhika fell on the ground, her cousin brother from the ground floor of the building rushed her to a private hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries, the police added.

The Gurugram Police spokesman said the weapon of offence has been seized and sent for lab test after Deepak Yadav confessed to the crime.

