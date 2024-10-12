Gurugram: Newly elected BJP MLAs swing into action to resolve local issues

Gurugram, Oct 12 Newly elected BJP MLAs in Gurugram district have swung into action to resolve pending works, holding meetings with officials and issuing directives to resolve various local issues.

Some of the MLAs are also hopeful for a Cabinet berth in the state government, which is expected to be sworn in soon.

Former minister and MLA from Badshahpur constituency Rao Narbir Singh held a meeting with district administration officials and issued clear instructions, warning of strict action if issues such as cleanliness and waste disposal were not resolved within a week.

Similarly, Mukesh Sharma, the newly elected MLA from the Gurgaon constituency, visited the Khanda vegetable market along with officials and directed them to improve civic amenities.

Singh and Sharma emphasised the need for swift progress on development projects, which had slowed due to the election’s model code of conduct.

“Improvement in civic amenities is a top priority, and we will personally keep an eye on the progress,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner said that it is the primary responsibility of the civic body to maintain better cleanliness in the area and work will be done even faster towards making the area clean.

He said that all the officers associated with cleaning work, including all the Joint Commissioners, will regularly visit the area and ensure garbage lifting along with getting the regular cleaning system fixed.

He also directed to speed up the garbage disposal process in Bandhwari, so that all the garbage can be disposed of by the stipulated period.

"There is a need to increase monitoring of incidents of burning garbage. The monitoring teams will ensure in their respective areas that if garbage is set on fire anywhere, then an FIR must be registered in the concerned police station so that the police can take action against the accused," said the MCG Commissioner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor