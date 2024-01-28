Gurugram: One dead, another injured after clash over parking; 2 arrested

Gurugram, Jan 28 A farmhouse owner was killed and one other person injured after an argument over parking led to a clash in Gurugram's Baliyawas village early on Sunday, police said.

Police have arrested two accused identified as Sachin and Ashish, a resident of Bandhwadi village in Gurugram.

According to the police, they received a complaint from a man, who said that he, along with his partner Praveen, owned a farmhouse, named Oasis Garden, in Baliyawas village on lease.

He said that a group of students came there on Saturday night to celebrate a birthday party.

During this, the accused, along with their accomplices, attacked the students, the complainant, Praveen, and a farmhouse employee with sticks over a parking dispute on the spot.

During the incident, Praveen and one another person received serious injuries. The duo were rushed to the hospital where Praveen expired during treatment.

"In the incident, Praveen passed away due to his injuries while one another is still critical. Two accused have been arrested related to the matter. A search is underway for other accused," Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC including murder has been registered against the accused at the DLF Phase-1 police station, he added.

