Gurugram: One held, fake currency notes of Rs 1.87 lakh face value seized

Gurugram, Oct 27 A man was arrested with fake currency notes of Rs 1.18 lakh face value in Gurugram.

The accused was identified as Salim alias Matka of Nuh district in Haryana.

Acting on a tip-off, crime branch team of Gurugram police arrested the accused from Rajiv Chowk parking lot and recovered a bag containing fake Indian currency notes in denomination of Rs 500 from his possession," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

"The accused came to Gurugram to deliver the FICNs to someone. He used to supply these fake notes on commission basis. The accused had supplied such fake notes in Gurugram and other areas. We are interrogating him," he added.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Shivaji police station in Gurugram, Boken said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor