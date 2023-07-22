Gurugram: Online gambling racket busted, two arrested

Gurugram, July 22 The Crime Branch of Gurugram Police has busted an online gambling racket and nabbed two persons from the Sohna area of Gurugram, an official said on Friday.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Mukesh Kumar and Satbir a.k.a. Santu.

According to a police officer, on Friday, Inspector Pankaj Kumar conducted a raid after receiving information that two individuals are involved in online gambling in a flat located in Eldeco Apartment in Sohna.

"These accused were found using various websites Punjab Super to carry out online gambling," Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime), Gurugram, said.

An FIR under Section 420 IPC & 13 Gambling Act, 66D IT Act, was registered against the suspects at Sohna City police station.

During questioning, they revealed that the suspects had been operating this racket for the last few months, using the website to facilitate betting and gambling activities.

"Police seized 13 laptops, 4 thermal printers, and other electronic gadgets which were being used by the suspects for their online gambling operations. The accused will be presented in court for further proceedings," he said.

