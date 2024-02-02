Gurugram: Over 1 lakh people fined for traffic rules violations in Jan

Gurugram, Feb 2 The Gurugram Traffic Police in January have collected Rs 1.71 crore as fines issued against over 1 lakh individuals for violating traffic rules, an official said on Friday.

The traffic police also issued challans worth Rs 69.84 against 68,928 violators through CCTV cameras in the same month.

The offences for which violators were fined include wrong-side driving, riding without helmet, wrong-side parking, jumping signals, under-age driving, speeding, driving without licence, driving without a high-security number plate, using mobile phone while driving, overloading, and driving without seat belts.

Traffic police officials said this is quite worrying that people are openly flouting the traffic norms as wrong-side driving can cost the lives of several pedestrians and other motorists.

"Most accidents occur when pedestrians are crossing the road and when two-wheelers are driving on the wrong side. Traffic Police Gurugram requests the public that pedestrians should cross the road carefully by looking right or left and two-wheeler drivers must use helmets while driving," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic)," Virender Vij, said.

In the last few months, traffic police have conducted a special campaign against traffic violators to curb violations.

"To curb the traffic menace in Gurugram, we have been organising special drives from time to time. We have issued a clear direction to the traffic personnel to be present on the roads and curb traffic violations," Vij added.

