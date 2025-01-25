Gurugram: Over 3,500 cops deployed ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Gurugram, Jan 25 The Gurugram Police have made several security arrangements ahead of Republic Day, which will be celebrated at five locations including Tau Devi Lal Stadium at Sector-38 in Gurugram, an official said on Saturday.

According to the department, around 3,500 police personnel including 12 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) more than 35 Inspectors along with additional police forces who are equipped with the necessary security equipment have been deployed across the city.

The Gurugram Police have also set up 11 permanent checkpoints and 41 additional special checkpoints.

A total of 55 police personnel have been deployed at these 11 permanent checkpoints while 277 police personnel have been deployed at 41 additional special checkpoints.

Also, a total of 41 checkpoints have also been set up by the traffic police.

A total of four contingents of Gurugram Police will take part in the Republic Day parade to be held at various places in Gurugram district, in which 120 police personnel will be included.

A security grid consisting of three layers of police personnel will be on guard inside and outside the venue.

Around a thousand police personnel will be deployed in and around the stadium which will see the presence of ministers, bureaucrats and common people during the celebration.

Also, PCR riders will patrol the entire city.

"There would be intensive checking of all commercial and private vehicles entering the city from adjoining districts and states through border entry points. Special checking drives have been started at railway stations, Metro stations, bus stands, markets, malls, PGs and the border areas," said Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora.

Meanwhile, for smooth traffic movement, the Gurugram police have also prepared an alternate route plan.

A number of the police force will be available at Bilaspur Chowk, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, Farrukhnagar, Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk, Sirhaul Border, Udyog Vihar and Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

"If any person or party commits any kind of unpleasant incident in the event of this festival, then the Gurugram Police will take prompt action against it as per rules,” Commissioner Vikas Arora said.

In addition to these arrangements, several police points and security checkpoints have been erected on the district’s borders and crowded places. Police personnel will also be deployed till the end of the Republic Day event.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and senior police officers have been stationed in areas with high footfall to avoid any attempt by anti-social elements to disrupt peace. As many as 10 PCRs will be deployed in the area around the stadium.

"The police personnel on duty will keep an eye on parking areas. A team of police intelligence and crime units will also keep a tab on better monitoring operations under its surveillance cover," he added.

