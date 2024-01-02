Gurugram: Partial opening of Dwarka Expressway in Feb, says DC

Gurugram, Jan 2 The Gurugram section of the much-awaited Dwarka Expressway is scheduled to be opened for traffic next month.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kunar Yadav, said a letter has been sent to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) through the government in this regard.

The DC also shared several other information about under-construction projects to be completed this year.

Yadav said the Sheetala Mata Medical College will be in operation by October. The estimated cost of the project is about Rs 541 crore.

"Once operational, special care will be provided not only for the patients, but also for the accommodation facilities for their attendants. This medical college and hospital will prove to be a better option for providing affordable and good treatment," he said.

Yadav said that to solve the parking mess in the old city, construction of parking lots in Kaman Sarai and Sadar Bazaar is in progress. With the completion of both these projects, people will get relief from traffic woes in the area around Sadar Bazaar.

He also shared that the work for the Tower of Justice building being built at a cost of Rs 170 crore near the Mini Secretariat is also going to be completed this year.

"Special arrangements will be made for parking of 600 vehicles in the new building. A detailed report on this project will be prepared in the next three months. The work for the under-construction building of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) will also be completed by this year end," he added.

Yadav said the work for Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari National Highway is also going to be completed this year. With its completion, 100 gram panchayats of the district are going to get direct connectivity with Gurugram city.

Referring to the four-lane road from Panchgaon to Farrukhnagar via Jamalpur, the DC said the construction work will be completed in the next six months, benefiting about 30 gram panchayats.

