Gurugram: Petrol Pump loot plan averted, 5 held

Gurugram, Jan 13 A team of the New Colony Police Station of the Gurugram police have arrested 5 people who were planning to loot a petrol pump and also to execute a dacoity of Rs 1 crore at a house of the Faridabad based businessman, on Thursday.

The police also recovered 1 pistol and 1 cartridge, 1 Brezza car, 1 knife and an iron rod from the arrested people.

The five arrested people were identified as Anuj Kadyan, Ajay, Vinesh and Ravinder, all residents of different districts of Haryana while Wazid is a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the information received, Police received a tip-off from an informer that some suspicious people were planning a petrol pump robbery. Acting on the info, Police laid a trap and arrested 5 persons.

"On interrogation, the arrested people accepted that they were planning to loot a petrol pump and a dacoity at a house of the Faridabad based business of Rs 1 crore," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the accused at the New Colony police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor