Gurugram Police arrest six cow smugglers

Gurugram, Nov 14 A cow smuggler died, and six others were injured after the Gurugram Police chased and stopped a gang illegally smuggling cows on Thursday, police said.

However, the six smugglers have been arrested after being discharged from the hospital, and the deceased cattle smuggler's body has been sent for an autopsy on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Munna, Mafik Ali, Mubarak alias Utavandia, Shaukin alias Sunda, and Irsad alias Langa all residents of Nuh district in Haryana, while Salman, a native of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Shahjad, who died in the incident, was a native of Nuh district.

According to the police, on Thursday, a Cow Protection Cell in Gurugram, while patrolling, saw some people loading cows in a pickup vehicle near the Manesar Bus Stand on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

When they saw the police, the accused drove their pickup towards Panchgaon-Bilaspur, but the vehicle overturned after hitting the divider, and police nabbed all the vehicle occupants.

When the police team checked the pick-up a person was found dead, buried under the vehicle.

Police recovered four cows tied in the vehicle and picked them up for transporting the cows.

In connection with the matter, a case was registered under the relevant sections at the Police Station Manesar, Gurugram.

After observing the criminal records of the accused, it was found that the deceased Shahjad was involved in two cases of attempt to murder and cow smuggling registered in Gurugram and three cases in district Nuh.

Shaukin was involved in 18 cases that were registered against him in various police stations of Rewari, Nuh, Gurugram and Rohtak and in two cases, he has also been declared a proclaimed offender.

Irshad has a total of three cases registered against him in Gurugram and Nuh in connection with cow smuggling, assault and threat. Mafiq Ali and Mubarak have one case each registered against them in Nuh.

"The police team is questioning the accused thoroughly. Further action will be taken in the case as per rules according to whatever facts will come out in the police interrogation. Investigation of the case is on," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

