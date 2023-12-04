Gurugram, Dec 4 The Gurugram police arrested 76 persons in cyber fraud cases in November and uncovered fraud of Rs 73.09 crore pan India, the police said.

According to the police, 972 cyber fraud cases were registered against 76 suspects across India of which around 65 were in Haryana including 25 cases registered with the Gurugram police.

The Gurugram police also received 20,405 complaints against these suspects from across the country.

"Acting on these complaints, the Gurugram police's cyber wing arrested 76 persons allegedly involved in cyber fraud cases across the country in November," Vipin Ahalawat, Assistant Commissioner of Police cyber crime, said.

The ACP said that information related to mobile phones/SIM cards/laptops or other electronic devices recovered from the accused in any cybercrime case is shared by the Gurugram Cyber Police with the Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordinate Centre.

"While obtaining information related to mobile phone/SIM card/laptop or other electronic devices/equipment and to know how many fraud incidents have been committed by these accused we found that they had duped multiple people of Rs 73.09 crore while using 57 SIM cards," he said.

"The accused were involved in creating fake IDs on Instagram, committing fraud in the name of providing jobs, buying and selling goods on OLX, liking videos/task-based work on YouTube, " he added.

The police have also recovered 37 mobile phones and 57 SIM cards used in the crimes.

Action is being taken regularly on the information obtained/collected by examining the devices recovered from the arrested cyber fraudsters by the district police.

