Gurugram police arrests 207 criminals during special campaign

Gurugram, Feb 6 To prevent crimes and maintain law and order across the state, the Haryana government has launched a special campaign 'Aakraman-4', police said.

As part of this campaign launched on Sunday, 207 special teams, including 828 Gurugram police personnel, under the campaign nabbed 207 criminals along with a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 and 15 wanted criminals during the 24-hour operation after raiding several places in the city.

During the operation, a total of 77 cases were registered against such criminals under various sections of the IPC at different police stations.

During this special drive, a total of 18 accused carrying illegal weapons were arrested and a total of 18 cases were registered against them in the concerned police stations and a total of 18 country-made pistol/pistols and nine live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

A total of 41 accused of possessing/selling illicit liquor were arrested and 41 cases were framed against them as well as a total of 788 bottles of liquor and 60 bottles of beer were recovered from their possession.

While taking action against those who keep/sell narcotics, a total of seven accused and seven cases were registered against them and 288 kilogram of ganja was also recovered.

Similarly, while taking action against those involved in gambling the Gurugram police arrested eight accused and filed a total of eight cases against them under the Gambling Act, from whose possession a total of Rs.38,700 was recovered.

A total of 51 declared proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers were arrested during this special drive.

In major cases the district police also nabbed five wanted criminals involved in murder cases, seven accused in crimes against women, two wanted in robbery cases, two accused in cow smuggling, and two wanted in snatching and theft.

"It was a state-wide campaign following an order given by the police headquarters. To curb crime and nab criminals in Gurugram the police also nabbed 15 wanted criminals and even rescued a missing girl from the clutches of the criminals. Such campaign will be conducted in future as well," Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP (Crime) said.

