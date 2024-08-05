Gurugram Police disclose cyber fraud of Rs 12.63 crore committed across India

Gurugram, Aug 5 The cyber crimes teams of Gurugram Police arrested 13 cyber criminals including four women who defrauded people in 3,332 complaints worth Rs 12.63 crore, police said.

According to police, after reviewing the data of mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordinate Center (I4C), it was found that the accused were involved in fraud of about Rs 12.63 crore and around 3,332 complaints were registered against them across India.

In connection with this, out of 3,332 complaints, 148 were converted into cases which were registered across India. Out of 148 cases, four cases were registered against them in different cyber crime police stations across Gurugram.

"The accused used to defraud people who were investing in the name of the stock market and offered lucrative offers to the victims and duped them," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (South) said.

The police also recovered Rs 12,000 and 16 mobile phones, 10 SIM cards and four laptops used in the crime.

Further action is being taken regularly on the information obtained by examining the devices recovered from the arrested cyber fraudsters by the police, he said.

In July, as reported by IANS, cyber crime teams of Gurugram Police arrested 28 cyber criminals including six women who defrauded people in 10,472 complaints worth Rs 38.25 crore.

After reviewing the data of mobile phones and SIM cards then recovered from the accused by the police from I4C, it was found that the accused were involved in fraud of about Rs 38.25 crore and around 10,472 complaints were registered against them across India.

That time, police had recovered Rs 27,000 and 15 mobile phones, 95 SIM cards and three laptops used in the crime.

