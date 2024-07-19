Gurugram police introduces 'Forensic Monitoring Unit' for investigation & identification of criminals

Gurugram, July 19 The Gurugram police have introduced a forensic and monitoring unit for effective investigation and identification of unknown criminals, the police said on Friday.

Vikas Arora, Gurugram Commissioner of Police, has inaugurated the "Forensic and Monitoring Unit" established in the Police Commissioner's Office.

A spokesperson of the Gurugram police said, this "Forensic and Monitoring Unit" has been established with the courtesy and cooperation of IIRIS Consulting Company and this unit will be operated with the cooperation of this company.

During the event, the Gurugram police Chief said that the "Forensic and Monitoring Unit" will provide effective boost to police investigation and identification of criminals, including police working style.

"This unit will provide effective impetus to a police investigation by completing tasks like digital forensics, open source intelligence, image/CCTV analytics, handwriting and fingerprints analysis, cyber ​​monitoring, morph image analysis, etc., in a few minutes and hours," Arora said.

The Forensic and Monitoring Unit will provide crucial and scientific inputs about the criminals. Forensic experts would now be able to analyse forensic tests in a better way, he added.

