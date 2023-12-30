Gurugram police issue traffic advisory for New Year eve

Gurugram, Dec 30 The Gurugram Police have issued a traffic advisory for the smooth movement of traffic in the city on the occasion of New Year eve, an official said on Saturday.

These restrictions have been made for the areas near MG Road, Sector-29 and Cyber Hub from 8 p.m. on December 31, till the conclusion of New Year celebrations.

"Commuters have been advised to park their vehicles at the designated parking spots only. Parking on the roads will be strictly prohibited and vehicles parked on the road will be towed away by Gurugram Traffic Police," the advisory said.

The advisory noted that improperly parked vehicles would be towed away and prosecuted.

"Traffic personnel will be deployed at various points in Gurugram to check drunken driving. The penalty for drunken driving as per the amended Motor Vehicle Act is Rs 10,000 and the driving license is liable to be suspended for 3 months. Commuters are advised not to drive vehicles in an intoxicated state for their safety," the advisory said.

The Traffic Police personnel would be present at various places to facilitate the traffic.

