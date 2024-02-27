Gurugram Police nab 7 cyber fraudsters accused of duping people of Rs 20.28cr

Gurugram, Feb 27 The Gurugram Police have arrested seven cyber fraudsters including a minor and a woman for allegedly duping people across the country of Rs 20.28 crore, an official said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Deepmala, Satpal, Suresh, Jai Prakash, Mohammed Murshid, and Nazakat Ali.

According to the police, after reviewing the data of the mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordinate Centre (I4C), it was found that the accused were involved in committing a fraud of about Rs 20.28 crore while around 5,940 complaints were registered against them across India.

In connection with this, 321 cases were registered across the country, of which 10 cases were registered against them in Haryana, including five in Gurugram.

"The accused were involved in creating fake IDs on Instagram, committing fraud in the name of task-based work, liking videos on YouTube, and providing jobs," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (south) said.

The police also recovered nine mobile phones, five SIM cards and two laptops used in the crime.

Further action is being taken regularly on the information obtained/collected by examining the devices recovered from the arrested cyber fraudsters by the police, he said.

