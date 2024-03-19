Gurugram Police to apply for Elvish Yadav's production warrant on March 20

Gurugram, March 19 Gurugram Police will apply for a production warrant for Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in connection with the assault case involving fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur a.k.a Maxtern on March 20 in a Gurugram court.

Police will file Yadav's production warrant in the court of Harsh Kumar, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) here in Gurugram.

SHO Sector-53 Police Station, Rajender Kumar told IANS: "The police are going to file a production warrant for seeking custody of Elvish Yadav on Wednesday. The court will decide the date on which Yadav will be produced by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Gurugram court after the Gurugram Police will take Yadav into custody."

He said once Elvish is brought in on the production warrant, he will be questioned regarding the assault case and will also seek information regarding others involved in the incident based on the information obtained during the interrogation.

On March 8, a video went viral showing Elvish Yadav physically assaulting a Delhi-based content creator. Following which an FIR was registered against Elvish and others under Indian Penal Code Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Sector 53 police station.

