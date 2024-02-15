Gurugram school principal thrashes students with stick, photos go viral

Gurugram, Feb 15 Photos of a government school principal thrashing students with stick and giving them other harsh punishments at the school gate in Gurugram went viral on social media.

The incident happened at Sohna's Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School and was captured on camera by someone.

The school management and the education department are silent on the matter.

Sources said that the principal got angry over some issue after which he took some students to the main gate of the school and made them stand in a line and answer questions. Later, he thrashed them with stick.

The main gate of the school opens towards the Sohna market. When the principal was beating the students, someone clicked photos, which later went viral.

