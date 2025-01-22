Gurugram: Seven arrested for planning to rob company

Gurugram, Jan 22 A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police have arrested seven accused for allegedly planning to commit a robbery in a company, police said.

The police have recovered 01 pistol, 01 live cartridge, 01 motorcycle, 01 auto rickshaw, 01 hammer, 01 iron cutting blade and various other tools from the possession of the accused. The suspects have been identified as Rikun, Sonu, Rinku alias Kalu, Rajender Kumar, Badal, Nanak Chand and Reshampal alias Golu all residents of Aligarh, (Uttar Pradesh).

According to the police, a crime branch team Manesar of the Gurugram Police received information on Monday that some people were planning to rob a big company in the Manesar area.

The police team acted promptly on the information and reached Pataudi Road Sector-11 Manesar, Gurugram and arrested the accused along with illegal weapons.

A case in this regard a case was registered at the Sector-7 IMT Manesar, police station under relevant sections of the BNS.

"The accused will be thoroughly interrogating the accused about other crimes and investigating the criminal record of the accused," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

Earlier, the Gurugram Police arrested five people for allegedly planning to commit robbery here in Gurugram on January 17.

The accused were identified as Shiv Kumar, of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Aman of Alwar in Rajasthan, Ishub, Shaukeen alias Dhanni and Vishnu alias Billi all residents of Gurugram.

The police had also recovered 01 pistol, 01 live cartridge, 01 iron rod, 01 torch, and 01 stick from their possession.

Similarly, a crime branch team of the Gurugram Police had also arrested three robbers for allegedly planning to execute a robbery here in Gurugram on January 5. 01 illegal pistol, 02 live cartridges, 01 iron rod, 07 bikes and 01 torch were also recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused were identified as Ishtiyak Shakeel a resident of Nuh and Momin of Palwal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor