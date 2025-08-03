Gurugram Shocker: 27-Year-Old Woman Kills Her 40-Year-Old Live-In Partner with Knife Over Heated Argument

A 27-year-old woman fatally stabbed her 40-year-old married live-in partner during a heated altercation in Gurugram. The incident occurred on Saturday when an argument broke out between the couple at their rented apartment in DLF Phase 3. The woman, identified as Yashmeet Kaur, reportedly lost her temper and repeatedly stabbed the man, Harish Sharma, in a fit of rage. Gurugram police arrested Yashmeet and confirmed that she confessed to the murder, also revealing the motive behind her actions.

Harish Sharma Was Married with Two Children, But Lived with Yashmeet Kaur

According to the police, Harish Sharma was married and had two children. His wife had been seriously ill for a long time, which reportedly led to emotional distance between them. Around a year and a half ago, Harish met Yashmeet Kaur, a resident of Ashok Vihar, Delhi. The two developed a romantic relationship and started living together in a rented flat in Gurugram. Yashmeet was aware of Harish’s marital status and his children, but continued the relationship regardless.

Harish Taken to Hospital After Attack, Declared Dead

On August 2, police received information from Narayana Hospital that a man had been brought in with serious injuries. He was identified as Harish Sharma. Investigating officer Sandeep Kumar confirmed that Harish and Yashmeet were living together. Family members revealed that Harish had returned to his hometown just a day before his death, met with a person named Vijay Sethi, and later asked his nephew to send ₹1,650 via PhonePe. The next morning, Yashmeet informed everyone that Harish had died.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Maratha Agitator Manoj Jarange Patil Survives Scary Lift Accident in Beed Hospital (Watch Video)

Jealousy Triggered the Murder, Say Police

During interrogation, Yashmeet told police that she disliked Harish talking to his wife or other relatives. She often told him not to keep in touch with his family, which led to frequent arguments between them. On the night of the murder, Harish spoke to his wife, which enraged Yashmeet and sparked a fight. In a fit of rage, she took a kitchen knife and stabbed Harish multiple times in the chest, causing fatal injuries. The police have arrested Yashmeet Kaur and taken her into custody for further investigation.