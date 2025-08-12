Gurugram Shocker: Man Arrested for Public Masturbation in Front of Model at Rajiv Chowk

A shocking incident unfolded in Gurugram’s bustling Rajiv Chowk around 11 am when a model returning from Jaipur was waiting for a cab. Suddenly, a man wearing a mask approached her, unzipped his pants, and began masturbating in public. The stunned woman quickly recorded the obscene act on her phone as evidence. She later reached the Civil Lines Police Station to lodge a formal complaint. SHO Krishna confirmed that an FIR was registered immediately, and an investigation was launched. The accused, who had tried to conceal his identity with a mask, was soon tracked down and arrested by the police.

Police identified the accused as Abhishek, a married man with a child, residing in Gurugram’s Sector-11 for the past year. Originally from Karnal, Haryana, Abhishek holds an M.Tech degree and works at a private firm with an annual package of ₹14 lakh. CCTV footage from the area was examined to trace him. Despite his attempts to hide his face, police matched his appearance with prior records. After the incident, he carried on with his daily routine, convinced that his disguise would prevent identification. However, swift police action and surveillance evidence led to his capture within days.

During questioning, it emerged that Abhishek had previously been involved in harassment incidents. Police revealed he had earlier molested a young woman working in the JMD building. The model in this case shared the video of the incident on social media, which drew widespread attention. Following her call to the police helpline, an online complaint was filed, and the investigation began. The swift arrest was made possible through careful CCTV analysis. Authorities stated that the case serves as a warning that such acts will be met with immediate and strict legal consequences.