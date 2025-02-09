Gurugram Shocker: Man Shoots Woman in Head For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

A 24-year-old female security guard, Radha, was tragically murdered in Gurugram's Sector 37 on Saturday. She was on her way to work near a park when she was shot in the head by a 23-year-old man, Upender Kumar, identified as a former friend. Witnesses alerted police and she was initially taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she died from her injuries. Police have charged Kumar with murder, criminal conspiracy, and violations of the Arms Act. He was apprehended the same day in Gurgaon.

Radha, originally from Kishanpur village, Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Gurgaon two years prior with her father and daughters to escape a difficult situation involving Kumar. She had previously worked with him as a teacher at a tuition center. Her husband had become suspicious of their relationship, causing significant marital problems. Despite relocating, Kumar continued to pursue Radha, pressuring her to marry him.

After she repeatedly rejected his advances and blocked his number, his obsession turned violent, culminating in the fatal shooting.