Gurugram: Six vehicle thieves arrested, bikes & mobile recovered

Gurugram, Nov 13 In order to curb vehicle thefts in the city, the Gurugram Police have nabbed six vehicle thieves and recovered three stolen motorcycles, mobile and Rs 10,000 cash from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

During a special operation, a different crime branch team of the Gurugram Police overpowered the active thieves involved in carrying out vehicle theft incidents across Gurugram.

The accused have been identified as Ramu of Uttar Pradesh, Ramdhan of Rajasthan, Gokulnath aka Gokul of Tamilnadu, Sai Manoj Babbar alias Bal Krishan of Maharashtra, Mohammad Nafees Khan and Ashik alias Aashish of Gurugram.

During preliminary police inquiry and from the criminal record of the accused, it has been revealed that Ramdhan has carried out three incidents of theft in Rajasthan and four in the Rewari district of Haryana.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the suspects initially conducted a recce of unguarded areas, and service roads, where vehicles are parked without security.

"The accused confessed that they, along with their accomplice, stole vehicles three stolen vehicles have also been recovered from their custody. The accused have been arrested as per rules, they are in police custody and will be interrogated to know about their associates and incidents," Varun Dahiya, (ACP), crime said.

Police said they launched an initiative against such thieves. In the past few months, they took several measures, including keeping tabs on suspicious activities at parking lots, to curb thefts and recover stolen vehicles.

A case under relevant sections of BNS was registered against the culprits at the different police stations of the district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor