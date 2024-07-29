Gurugram: Six with weapons held for planning robbery

Gurugram, July 29 Gurugram Police have foiled a dacoity bid and nabbed six people near Bar Gujar village. They were carrying sharp-edge weapons, a country-made pistol, sticks and a mobile phone while planning a robbery, police said.

On the receipt of the information of men carrying arms and planning a robbery, police swung into action and their teams were rushed to the spot and nabbed six persons near the village.

A pistol, sticks, iron rod and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession.

In the initial investigation, the dacoits confessed that they were planning dacoity.

The six nabbed accused are identified as Manish, Sunny Nagar, Saurabh, Abhishek alias Goli, Nitin and Gaurav.

They confessed that they were planning to commit dacoity but before they executed the crime they were apprehended by the police.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the culprits at Kherki Daula Police Station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor