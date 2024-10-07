Gurugram: Three held for killing youth for long-standing grudge

Gurugram, Oct 7 The Gurugram Police have arrested three accused for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man in Khedla village over a feud.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Devender alias David (21), Sagar alias Saurabh (19) and Ankit (20), all residents of village Khedla in Gurugram. The victim has been identified as Atul, who too belonged to the same village.

The victim's father told the police that on October 6, David and Sagar took his son Atul on their bike and he was missing since then, following which a case was filed at Sohna Sadar police station.

During the investigation, the victim's body was found lying in the bushes near the village of Khedla, Sohna in Gurugram.

The police team reached the spot and found the victim's body with both hands cut off. The police team got the scene inspected along with fingerprint teams and sections related to murder were added in the case.

During the probe, the police team led by Sub Inspector Satya Prakash, in charge of Crime Branch Sohna, Gurugram, nabbed the accused on Monday from the same village.

During questioning the accused disclosed that in 2022, the victim with bad intentions, went to the house of Devender alias David and molested his wife while she was sleeping, and when Devender tried to save his wife, Atul had attacked him with an axe and injured him. Keeping a grudge, Devender along with his other companions planned to take revenge on Atul as per the plan, on October 4, Sagar called Atul from his house on the pretext of drinking alcohol and took him to the hills near village Khedla, he gave an injection to Atul to make him unconscious and killed him.

"The arrested accused have their criminal record were booked in connection with a robbery at Sohna City police station," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

