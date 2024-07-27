Gurugram: Three including bank employee arrested for fraud

Gurugram, July 27 A cyber crime team of the Gurugram Police have arrested three persons including a bank official for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of earning money daily, police said.

Police said on March 23 they received a complaint in which the complainant claimed that on May 11 last year, a girl Ishika Reddy contacted him on the Telegram app and introduced herself as an employee of Traveloka Advertising Agency, which provides voting services to hotels appointed in the Traveloka platform.

The girl told him about a job to earn daily and also sent him a code and link on Telegram and asked him to click on the link and deposit money. During this time she also added him to a Telegram group.

When the girl asked him to deposit the money, he deposited the money. After that, when he was asked to deposit more money, he deposited the money several times, but when he wanted to withdraw the money, he could not withdraw it.

However, he soon realised that he was being cheated and the complainant reported the matter to the police.

During the probe, police nabbed the culprits on Friday from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. They were identified as Jitender Patel, Ashish Jain and Utsav Chaturvedi.

Police found that the accused Ashish Jain runs a shop, along with his other partner Jitender Patel.

Jain also met Utsav, who was working as an Assistant Manager at ICICI Bank at that time. Ashish Jain with the help of Utsav opened Jitender Patel's bank account in the name of his firm.

Thereafter, Jain and Utsav sold that bank account to another person for Rs 25,000. Some part of the amount defrauded in the above case was transferred to the bank account of Jitender Patel, police said.

"It was also found that the accused Utsav Chaturvedi was working as an Assistant Manager in ICICI Bank, Indore at that time and left the ICICI Bank job in December 2023. From December 2023 to June 2024, he worked in another bank in Indore but soon left it too," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (cybercrime) said.

Following their arrest, an official said, that a total of 17 bank employees have been arrested by Gurugram Police in different cyber fraud cases in the last four months.

