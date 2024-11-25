Gurugram: Three including two women held in murder case

Gurugram, Nov 25 With the arrest of three accused, including two women, the Gurugram Police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a 52-year-old man whose body was dumped on Rewari-Narnaul road.

The victim was identified as Rajender, a resident of Shikohpur village of Gurugram, while the accused was identified as Sushma (42) of Manesar, Anil (37) of Charkhi Dadri and Seema (48) of Dundahera village in Gurugram.

According to the police, they received a missing person complaint at the Manesar police station on November 23.

The complainant told the police that his father Rajender had gone from his village in his car to his PG located in Sector-1 IMT Manesar, who did not return home till November 23 and when he went to look for his father, his father's car was found parked on the service line on the highway, the car was locked and his father was missing.

The matter was handed over to the crime branch of Manesar for further investigation.

During the probe, the investigation team apprehended Sushma and Anil on Saturday.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Sushma has a shattering business and Anil is also involved in Sushma's work.

"Sushma and the deceased Rajender knew each other. Rajender had given Rs 10 lakh to Sushma to form a committee, but Sushma spent the money instead of investing it in the committee and told the victim that she had given money to a woman named Seema for forming the committee, police said.

When Rajender asked Sushma to get him to meet Seema regarding his money, Sushma, along with her partner Anil and Seema, hatched a plan to kill Rajende, for which Sushma also promised to give Rs 50,000 to Seema. As per the plan, Sushma called Rajender to her house in Sector-1 IMT Manesar on the pretext of getting him to meet Seema.

"Rajender reached Sushma's house, Anil and Seema were also present at Sushma's house. During this, the accused offered tea to the victim, and after consuming tea, the victim became unconscious; Sushma then strangled Rajender to death. After killing Rajender, Sushma and Anil sent Seema back to her home and the duo accused dumped the victim's body near Rewari-Narnaul highway and returned and parked his car service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway," Varun Dahiya, (ACP) crime said.

To recover the victim's body, the police team reached Rewari and contacted Rewari Police, who kept the victim's body and handed it over to the deceased family.

The police have recovered a Verna car and one gold chain of the victim from their possession.

