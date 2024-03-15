Gurugram to get 2,722 more CCTVs for enhanced vigilance

Gurugram, March 15 The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), with the aim of strengthening CCTV surveillance and enhancing vigilance in the city, is taking up work on Phase 2 of the CCTV project in which 2,722 hi-tech cameras would be installed, an official said on Thursday.

"The GMDA is working towards enabling an advanced and effective surveillance system in Gurugram and is closely working with the police and Traffic departments to further install CCTV cameras at key locations in the city to include wider geographies in Gurugram and Manesar falling under the GMDA jurisdiction," said A. Sreenivas, Chief Executive Officer, GMDA.

Under Phase 2 of CCTV project, an additional 2,722 hi-tech CCTVs will be installed at 258 locations covering Sohna, Badshahpur, Pataudi, Farruknagar, Dhankot, Chandu Budhera, Panchgaon, Bilaspur, Hailey Mandi, Dwarka Expressway (Sector 89 to 108), toll locations on KMP Expressway (Badli, Farruknagar, Pataudi & Manesar), Central Peripheral Expressway, etc. Besides, the GMDA plans to also lay approximately 300 km of underground Optical Fiber Cable for connecting these locations to the Integrated Command and Control Centre of GMDA, wherein the live CCTV feed will be monitored 24x7.

The authority has already completed Phase 1 of the CCTV project wherein 1,200 cameras at 218 junctions in Gurugram and Manesar have already been installed.

These camera feeds are monitored around the clock by the police department for surveillance and traffic management.

To monitor traffic movement in the city and to penalise violators, these CCTV cameras are also equipped with AI technologies.

The CCTV cameras installed in Phase 2 will also be equipped with an adaptive traffic management system.

GMDA has also installed 48 face recognition cameras at various key locations in the city, which include District Court, Mini Secretariat, MG Metro Station, Sikanderpur metro station, Civil Hospital, Tau Devi Lal stadium, Sheetla Mata Mandir premises, Gurugram Bus Stand and Sadar Bazaar.

In line with the requirements of the police department, these face recognition cameras are being used for general surveillance, as well as via artificial intelligence face recognition support in the detection and tracing of persons with doubtful credentials, offenders and missing persons reported to the police department, an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor