Gurugram to get projects worth Rs 191 crore on Jan 24

Gurugram, Jan 22 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 42 projects worth more than Rs 191 crore for Gurugram on January 24.

The event will be attended by Union Minister of State and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, Haryana Energy Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, and local MLAs.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav said, these projects focus on education, public health, roads, and water management in Gurugram.

"During the event, 13 projects completed at a cost of about Rs 31.5 crore will be inaugurated and the foundation stone of 29 projects to be completed at a cost of about Rs 160 crore will be laid," Yadav said. ​

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor