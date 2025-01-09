Gurugram to get ultra-modern bus station: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Gurugram, Jan 9 Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday that the residents of Gurugram will be given a super-modern Millennium bus station, in which all kinds of suitable basic facilities will be available for the passengers.

Apart from this, Vij also added that the state government is going to buy 750 buses soon, and an electronic centre for the fitness of all the buses can probably be built here.

The Minister was talking to media persons after conducting a surprise inspection of the bus station in Gurugram on Wednesday.

While inspecting the city's bus stand, the Minister expressed their disappointment after seeing the pathetic condition of the bus stand.

"The state government has acquired land for a new bus stand in Gurugram, and a detailed project report is being prepared to start the project," he said.

While inspecting the bus stand, Vij also said that if any other facilities need to be added for the convenience of passengers at the Gurugram bus stand, then the General Manager should send me a proposal so that people can get facilities here.

In response to a question about encroachment outside the bus stand, he said: "I have instructed the concerned Station House Officer here that if any bus is found parked outside the bus stand, it should be immediately taken to the police station."

In response to another query about whether the food items in the bus stand are clean, Vij added that illegal items will not be allowed to be sold at any bus stand in Haryana.

"For this, we have made a policy and in this regard, we are also talking to Haryana Tourism so that Haryana Tourism can provide food items at all bus stands such that people get good things based on quality," he said.

During the inspection, Vij instructed Gurugram General Manager Pradeep Kumar that the entire bus stand should be cleaned here daily with a vacuum cleaner machine.

Apart from this, the Minister also inspected the office of the Superintending Engineer of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam in Gurugram and instructed the ACS to investigate the files of equipment purchase carefully and give priority to people's grievances at the earliest.

