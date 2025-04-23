Gurugram to receive 670 MLD water supply after May 31: Haryana CM

Gurugram, April 23 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that a total of 670 million litres per day (MLD) of water supply will be made available to residents of Gurugram after May 31.

He directed officials to ensure this is achieved to prevent any inconvenience to the public during the summer season. In addition, he said that 400 new electric buses will soon be deployed in Gurugram to enhance public transportation.

The Chief Minister said while chairing the 14th meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) held in Gurugram on Wednesday.

During the meeting, a development budget of approximately Rs 3,034.82 crore was approved to accelerate the pace of infrastructure and civic improvements. The meeting was also attended by Industry Minister Rao Narbir Singh and MLAs Tejpal Tanwar, Bimla Chaudhary, and Mukesh Sharma.

Emphasising the need for the timely execution of development projects, the Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite ongoing works so that the public can benefit without delay. While reviewing the implementation status of decisions made in the previous GMDA meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to issue a fresh notice to the garbage collection company Ecogreen and take strict action, including attachment of assets.

"If any officer or employee is found involved in this matter, action should be taken against him as well, he said. Expressing concern over delays in rainwater harvesting initiatives, the Chief Minister pulled up the concerned officials and said that tenders should be finalised within the next 10 days.

Addressing the persistent issue of waterlogging in villages near the Najafgarh drain, he directed officials to develop a comprehensive action plan to resolve the problem. During the meeting, it was also reported that construction of the new stadium in Wazirabad has commenced and is expected to be completed by June 2026.

Chief Minister Saini also reviewed the progress of the proposed 700-bed hospital in Gurugram and directed officials to expedite all related processes to ensure timely execution. Similarly, he reviewed the development of the new bus stand in Gurugram. Officials informed the Chief Minister that the tender for the bus stand project will be floated within the next month.

CM Saini was also apprised of several upcoming infrastructure projects in Gurugram. "Flyovers are planned to be constructed in Sectors 45, 46, 51, and 52 at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore, with tenders expected to be invited by May 31. In addition, flyovers will be developed at the junction of Sectors 85, 86, 89, and 90, with a projected cost of Rs 59 crore. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this project is scheduled to be submitted by April 30," he said.

Furthermore, administrative approval amounting to Rs 634 crore has been granted for the upgradation of Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram. Studies are currently underway to assess and plan the strengthening of the stadium's infrastructure, he added.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed that the SPR road from Vatika Chowk to NH 48 CPR will be upgraded. Also, approximately Rs 116 crore has been approved for the strengthening of the main pumping station at Dhanwapur. Tenders for this project will be invited by April 30.

Furthermore, two 100 MLD water treatment plants will be constructed at Chandu and Basai. Tenders worth around Rs 119 crore have also been invited for the installation of the master storm water drainage system in Sectors 76-80. It was also informed that tenders have been issued for the construction of a 120 MLD sewage treatment plant in Bahrampur and a 100 MLD STP in Dhanwapur. In addition, two new 100 MLD STPs will be established in Sector 107. To meet future demands, the existing 1300 mm MS pipeline-- spanning 11.5 km -- will be replaced at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore.

"The old master sewer line will also be upgraded, and the city’s sewerage system will be made silt-free at a cost of Rs 134 crore. Three culverts will be constructed under the Delhi-Rewari railway line on the master water supply line, on which an amount of Rs 52 crore will be spent," the CM said.

With regard to various other projects, the Chief Minister directed the officials to start work as soon as possible and also ordered the concerned officials to remove the obstacles hindering the implementation of the developmental projects.

