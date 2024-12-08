Gurugram Traffic Police issue Rs 2.41 crore fine for not using seat belt

Gurugram, Dec 8 In a major crackdown against traffic violators, the Gurugram traffic police, during a special campaign, issued a Rs 2.41 crore fine against 24,000 drivers for not using seat belts while driving, police said.

The special drive was launched from January 1 to November 30 this year to curb drivers who violated traffic rules by not using seat belts.

The objective of Gurugram Police is to prevent road accidents by making the roads of the city safe, but still, accidents often happen on the roads in which innocent drivers also lose their lives," police said.

"We appeal to people that they must use seat belts while driving. In most accidents, the driver is not wearing a seat belt, the airbags of the vehicle do not open, and the driver loses his life; whereas by using the seat belt, the driver remains safe to a great extent even in case of an accident," Virender Vij, DCP (traffic) said.

To make the general public aware of traffic rules, Gurugram Traffic Police had organised 553 awareness programmes of road safety traffic rules till November 30 this year, in which about 98,000 students were made aware, he said.

Gurugram Police also appealed to the general public to not let their minor children drive vehicles, only two people should travel on a two-wheeler, use a helmet, the driver must use a seat belt, do not drive in the opposite direction, heavy vehicles should run in the left lane, do not consume any kind of intoxicant while driving and follow all the traffic rules and fulfil the responsibility of being a good citizen.

"Such challan campaigns will continue in future by Traffic Police Gurugram," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor