Gurugram traffic police using drone to curb wrong-lane driving on E-way

Gurugram, Dec 20 In order to curb accidents on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, the Gurugram traffic police have started a special campaign against those driving on the wrong lane.

As part of the campaign, the traffic police have issued 8,377 challans so far this month, including 414 through drones.

Meanwhile, a total of 25,039 challans for driving in the wrong-lane worth more than Rs 2.3 crore have been issued so far this year by the Gurugram traffic police.

"Along with checking wrong-lane driving, the drones are capable of reading number plates while recording can also be done. The drone is capable of travelling at a distance of 5-6 km and will help issue challans by remotely recording the vehicles changing lanes.

"It is being used from Khedki Daula Toll Plaza to the Delhi-Gurugram border on the Expressway," said Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor