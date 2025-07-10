Gurugram: Truck Carrying Beer Bottles Falls Into Pit After Road Caves-in Due to Heavy Rainfall; Work From Home Advisory Issued

A truck loaded with beer bottles fell into a pit after portion of a road caved in within seconds in Gurugram district of Haryana on Thursday, July 10. The incident took place at Southern Peripheral Road when a part of the road caved in while the truck was travelling on it.

The accident occurred on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday, when the loaded truck was travelling to the godown. Several trucks were crossed before the road caved in, said the truck driver. "Beer bottles are loaded in the truck. I was going to the godown. The road was completely dry last night. There was no waterlogging here."

Visuals From the Spot

"Another of our trucks and a dumper truck also crossed here. After that, the road caved in, and my truck fell in. No one was injured," truck driver added.

Gurugram reported 133mm of rainfall in the last 12 hours, including 103 in just 90 minutes. The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The district administration issued an advisory and asked all corporate and private firms to allow employees to Work From Home on July 10, 2025, to prevent traffic congestion.