Gurugram: Two arrested for duping MBBS aspirant

Gurugram, Feb 19 Gurugram Police has arrested two persons for allegedly duping a person of Rs 42 lakh on the pretext of getting her admission to the Medical Science Institute in West Bengal, police said on Monday.

The victim has told the police that three men had cheated her of Rs 42 lakh on the pretext of admission, a senior police officer said.

The victim met the suspects identified as Kishor Kumar Thakur, Ajit Singh a resident of Bihar and one of their associates at their office named 'Sankalp Enlightenment Services in Sector-49 in Gurugram.

Earlier, police had said that they have already arrested the third accused.

"Crime Branch Unit Sector-39 nabbed the suspects from Patna in Bihar. Two mobile phones and Rs 6.70 lakh have been seized from them," Subhash Boken, Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

Police said that a case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused at the Sector-50 Police Station.

