Gurugram: Two held for extortion bid in name of gangster Rajesh Bawana

Gurugram, July 26 The Crime Branch unit of the Gurugram police have nabbed two men allegedly for demanding Rs 50 lakh extortion money in the name of gangster Rajesh Bawana from a businessman via a Whatsapp call.

The accused have been identified as Sumit of Jhajjar and Ajay Kumar of Rohtak.

Crime Branch in-charge Inspector Joginder Singh said that the duo had conspired to pay off their debt using the extortion money.

During police interrogation, the two accused disclosed that they have known each other for three years.

"Both were in huge debt. They were known to the victim as they used to play tennis together and were aware that the victim has huge money so they hatched a plan to extort money from him. They, in the name of gangster Rajesh Bawana, sent him a QR code on WhatsApp and threatened to kill him if he did not pay them Rs 50 lakh," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

The suspects have a criminal record.

Two mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of the accused. They will be taken on police remand for further investigation, he said.

