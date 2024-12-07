Gurugram: Two held for killing 18-year-old after altercation

Gurugram, Dec 7 The Gurugram Police arrested two accused on Saturday for allegedly killing an 18-year-old after an altercation during a wedding celebration in the Sohna area, police said.

According to the police, they received a complaint on Saturday that on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the complainant was warming himself by the fire near Chhoti Mata Mandir with his friends under the Sector-5 police station area.

During this time, a Thar car came to the spot, and the Thar occupants asked the complainant about Vikas Kangra and started abusing him. When he protested, the accused fired at him, which hit his friend Manjeet alias Lucky (18) in the stomach.

On the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Police Station Sector-5, Gurugram.

During the treatment, the injured Manjeet, a resident of Feroze Gandhi Colony, Gurugra,m, died in the hospital on Saturday.

Active promptly in this matter, the police nabbed the accused, identified as Monu (35) and Mohit (24), a resident of Gurgaon village, Gurugram.

During police interrogation, they disclosed that both the complainant and the accused had gone to Sohna for a wedding on Thursday, where they had an altercation while dancing.

Due to the animosity of this altercation, both parties met near Chhoti Mata Mandir on the intervening night on Friday and Saturday, where the accused shot the victim and rode away from the spot.

Thar vehicle used in the crime, 01 pistols, 02 magazines and 06 live cartridges have been recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.

