Gurugram: Two held for killing man over monetary dispute

Gurugram, Feb 1 The Gurugram Police have arrested two accused for allegedly killing a 46-year-old man who was demanding his Rs 30,000 which he lent to one of the accused, police said.

The victim was identified as Rakesh, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, Palam Delhi.

The arrested accused was identified as Avnish Kumar and Bobby Kumar a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that on January 23, they received information regarding a body lying in a vacant plot in the village of Binola, Gurugram.

On receiving the information, the police team, along with FSL, Scene-of-Crime and Fingerprint teams, reached the spot to collect evidence.

"The Sarpanch of village Binola, Gurugram, told the police on January 23 that when he went out for a walk in the morning, he saw the body lying in an empty plot in village Binola, who had marks on his neck, which appeared to have been murdered by an unknown person. On the received complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at Police Station Bilaspur, Gurugram," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

During the investigation, a crime branch team of Manesar of the city police nabbed the accused on Friday and took them on police remand.

During police interrogation, it was found that the accused, Avnish, works as a rider in Good Food Store Company in Sector-53, Gurugram and the victim also worked as a cashier in that company.

"Avnish had borrowed Rs 30,000 from the victim on Diwali, which he had to return in a month, but Avnish did not return the money. Avnish along with his accomplice Bobby, a taxi driver, hatched a plan to murder Rakesh. As per the plan, on the night of January 22, they called Rakesh on the phone and called him near Shankar Chowk on the pretext of giving him money. They took him in Bobby's car and went to Panchgaon Chowk and strangulated Rakesh with a cloth and killed him and threw Rakesh's body in an empty plot in village Binola and fled," Kumar said.

The police team has also recovered the car used in the crime from the possession of the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor