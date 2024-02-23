Gurugram: Two Iranian nationals held for illegal stay

Gurugram, Feb 23 A joint team of the Chief Minister's Flying Squad and Crime Branch of Gurugram Police on Friday arrested two Iranian nationals for staying illegally without visa and passport, an official said, adding they had created fake documents and transacting money via the Hawala route.

The Chief Minister's Flying Squad received information on Friday that two foreign Iranian nationals were living without visas and passports in the Sector 49 area of Gurugram.

Based on the information, a raiding team reached a house and nabbed the two Iranian nationals.

The arrested were identified as Puriya Siraj and Mohammad Mughani. The two brothers were studying here without a valid passport, police said.

Both Iranian citizens were provided an accommodation by their landlord at Rs 16,000 per month without conducting the necessary checks including police verification.

During checking, fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter ID cards, driving licenses, debit cards, and passbooks were recovered from their possession.

"Both Iranian citizens have been living without legal documents since year. They also disclosed that they received money via Hawala transactions," Inspector Harish, an officer of CM Flying Wing said.

Police also seized 5 mobile phones, Rs 18,730, $514, two gold rings, one ear ring and 7 watches from their possession.

"Both Iranian nationals had concealed their identities and introduced themselves as residents of Delhi. They had got fake Aadhaar card of Delhi, Aadhaar card of Gurugram, PAN card, driving license of Delhi, voter ID card of Badshahpur Assembly of Gurugram," he said.

A case under various sections of the Foreigners Act, Money Laundering Act, and IPC was registered against them at the Sector-50 Police Station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor