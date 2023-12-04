Gurugram: Two skeletons recovered from Aravalli hills

Gurugram, Dec 4 The police recovered the remains of human bodies from the Aravalli hills area of Manesar and Kasan village in Gurugram on Monday, the police said.

The skeletons reportedly of a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were discovered after the police received information in the police control room on Monday.

A man's skeleton was found in the Aravali hills three kilometers away from Maruti Gate No. 4, Sector-8 of IMT Manesar. The skeleton was in three parts. Its legs, arms, and skull were found separately.

The woman's skeleton was recovered from the Aravali hills in Kasan village. A woman's clothes were also found near the skeleton, the police said.

According to the police, it is suspected that both the bodies are two and a half to three months old. The IMT Manesar police station team has sent the bodies for postmortem.

"The reason behind their deaths is yet to be known. The matter is under investigation, " Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

