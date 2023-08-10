Gurugram violence: 79 arrested, 37 FIRs lodged; situation peaceful

Gurugram, Aug 10 A total of 37 FIRs were registered while 79 arrests made by the Gurugram Police in connection with the communal violence that rocked the district after it spilled over from nearby Nuh where it first erupted on July 31, an official said on Thursday, adding the overall situation was peaceful.

An adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in Gurugram to maintain law and order.

Speaking about the cases registered in Gurugram, Commissioner of Police, Kala Ramachandran, said: "Police action continues against those who spread violence. A total of 37 FIRs have been registered and 79 people arrested by different teams of the Gurugram police till Thursday.

"Preventive action was taken against 93 people of which 80 were released on bail. Besides, 15 people were also arrested from the Sohna area. Two FIRs were also registered in connection with hate speech," she said.

Ramachandran also said that of the six police officers of the Gurugram Police who were injured in the Nuh violence, two were undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Besides, to ensure a thorough investigation into the communal clashes, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe a murder case in which Imam Muhammad Saad was killed in the Sector 57 area.

Violence broke out during a procession in Nuh on July 31, after which a curfew was imposed in the district. Internet services are still suspended in Nuh.

"Police officers have been deployed in Gurugram and the police have been directed to strictly deal with anybody violating orders of the administration. A search operation is being conducted to arrest the absconding people," Ramachandran said.

Seven persons, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh and spread to Gurugram after the Nuh riots.

"We have appealed to the public not to be involved in illegal activities and hate speech amid Nuh clashes. Those found involved in wrong activities will be punished strictly," she added.

