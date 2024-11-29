Gurugram: Wanted gangster shot dead in police encounter

Gurugram, Nov 29 A wanted gangster was shot dead in an encounter by a joint team comprising a special task force (STF) from Bihar Police and a Crime Branch team of the Gurugram Police, during the early hours on Friday.

The encounter was executed during the early hours of Friday. The gangster Saroj Rai hailing from Sitamarhi in Bihar faced three dozen cases involving serious crimes like murder, arms act, and extortion, among others, and was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, police said.

According to police, the accused was asked to surrender by police teams who tracked him down, but he opened fire instead.

"Today, during a joint operation of Bihar STF and a crime branch team of the Gurugram Police, an encounter ensued with the criminal in Bar Gurjar Police Chowki area near Manesar in which the criminal was shot dead while a constable from Bihar Police also received a bullet injury," said a senior police officer of the Gurugram Police.

The officer said that "police teams chased the accused" after he opened fire, and, "in retaliatory fire, he fell to bullets, while his accomplice fled."

During the encounter, the accused was severely injured and sent to a hospital for treatment where he was declared dead.

Efforts are underway to locate the accomplice of the accused who managed to escape, said a police officer from Gurugram Police.

More details on the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway, police said.

