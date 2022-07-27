Gurugram: Watchman found dead under mysterious circumstances

Gurugram, July 27 A 30-year-old watchman was found dead under mysterious circumstances with injury marks on his face and neck at a house located in Sector-15 part 2 of Gurugram, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, locals informed the police about the incident, who reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary.

An investigation officer of the Civil Lines police station, said, "The post-mortem will clear the situation, but there is an injury mark on the neck also."

He added that the police have informed the deceased's family members about the incident.

"A preliminary probe suggests that the killers had murdered the victim for robbery purpose, but it will be cleared after a detailed investigation," the police said.

