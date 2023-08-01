Gurugram: WFH for pvt firm employees amid violence

Gurugram, Aug 1 A number of private firms operating here have allowed the staff to leave early on Tuesday as the state's Nuh and Gurugram districts witnessed communal violence.

Work from home has been announced till August 4.

Many office employees struggled to get a cab to return home.

A number of employees were seen on the National Highway-48 near Shankar Chowk and Cyber hub, waiting for cabs.

Meanwhile, the domestic helpers -- mostly belong to a minority community, have been asked to stay at home by several societies in Gurugram.

Delivery through online apps and portals has also come to a standstill.

According to sources, migrant Muslims from Badshahpur, Bhondsi and adjoining areas have left for Delhi as tension spread across Nuh and Gurugram.

The authorities in Gurugram, however, said that the situation was under control.

Multiple videos of the violence in Nuh which further spread to Gurugram have gone viral on social media.

On Tuesday, shops were set ablaze in Gurugram's Badshahpur area while 25-30 slums were also set afire in the Sector-67 area.

Violence in Haryana continues to grow for the second day after clashes erupted between two groups in the state on Monday (July 31).

Massive violence broke out after stones were pelted and vehicles were set on fire during a religious procession in Nuh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor